Given a dataset where as one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease moderately, which of the following values is the most likely correlation coefficient for this data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given four scatterplots, each showing a different pattern of data points, which scatterplot shows the weakest negative linear correlation ( closest to but less than )?
A
The scatterplot where the points form a tight cluster along a line sloping downward ( close to ).
B
The scatterplot where the points form a tight cluster along a line sloping upward ( close to ).
C
The scatterplot where the points are widely scattered with no apparent trend ( approximately ).
D
The scatterplot where the points are widely scattered with a slight downward trend ( is negative and close to ).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that correlation measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. A negative correlation means as one variable increases, the other decreases.
Identify that a 'tight cluster along a line sloping downward' indicates a strong negative linear correlation because points closely follow a downward trend.
Recognize that a 'tight cluster along a line sloping upward' indicates a strong positive linear correlation, which is not negative.
Note that points 'widely scattered with no apparent trend' suggest little to no correlation, meaning the correlation is weak or close to zero.
Conclude that among the options, the scatterplot with points 'widely scattered with a slight downward trend' shows the weakest negative linear correlation because the downward trend is weak and the points are spread out.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots would have a correlation coefficient closest to ?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following paired data: , , , , what is the value of the correlation coefficient between and ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following -values represents the weakest correlation between two variables?
3
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations