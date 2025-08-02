Credit Scores Use the results of Problem 12 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
b. Construct a 90% confidence interval for the mean interest rate of all individuals whose credit score is 730.
b. Construct a 90% confidence interval for the mean interest rate of all individuals whose credit score is 730.
d. Construct a 90% prediction interval for the interest rate of Kaleigh, whose credit score is 730.
Hurricanes Use the results of Problem 14 in Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
b. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean wind speed found in part (a).
d. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the wind speed found in part (c).
Standard Error of Estimate A random sample of 118 different female statistics students is obtained and their weights are measured in kilograms and in pounds. Using the 118 paired weights (weight in kg, weight in lb), what is the value of se? For a female statistics student who weighs 100 lb, the predicted weight in kilograms is 45.4 kg. What is the 95% prediction interval?
Invest in Education Use the results of Problem 17 in Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
b. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean annual ROI found in part (a).
Interpreting a Computer Display
In Exercises 9–12, refer to the display obtained by using the paired data consisting of weights (pounds) and highway fuel consumption amounts (mi/gal) of the large cars included in Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B. Along with the paired weights and fuel consumption amounts, StatCrunch was also given the value of 4000 pounds to be used for predicting highway fuel consumption.
Finding a Prediction Interval For a car weighing 4000 pounds (x = 4000) identify the 95% prediction interval estimate of the highway fuel consumption. Write a statement interpreting that interval.