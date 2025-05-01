Hurricanes Use the results of Problem 14 in Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
b. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean wind speed found in part (a).
d. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the wind speed found in part (c).
Tar and Nicotine Use the results of Problem 16 in Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
b. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the tar content found in part (a).
Standard Error of Estimate A random sample of 118 different female statistics students is obtained and their weights are measured in kilograms and in pounds. Using the 118 paired weights (weight in kg, weight in lb), what is the value of se? For a female statistics student who weighs 100 lb, the predicted weight in kilograms is 45.4 kg. What is the 95% prediction interval?
Interpreting a Computer Display
In Exercises 9–12, refer to the display obtained by using the paired data consisting of weights (pounds) and highway fuel consumption amounts (mi/gal) of the large cars included in Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B. Along with the paired weights and fuel consumption amounts, StatCrunch was also given the value of 4000 pounds to be used for predicting highway fuel consumption.
Finding a Prediction Interval For a car weighing 4000 pounds (x = 4000) identify the 95% prediction interval estimate of the highway fuel consumption. Write a statement interpreting that interval.
American Black Bears Use the results of Problem 18 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
d. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the weight of an American black bear that is 154.5 cm long.
Finding a Prediction Interval
In Exercises 13–16, use the following paired data consisting of weights of large cars (pounds) and highway fuel consumption (mi/gal) from Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B. (These are the same data used in Exercises 9-12.) Let x represent the weight of the car and let y represent the corresponding highway fuel consumption. Use the given weight and the given confidence level to construct a prediction interval estimate of highway fuel consumption.
Cars Use x = 3800 pounds with a 99% confidence level.
[DATA] Apartments The following data represent the square footage and rents for apartments in Queens, New York and Nassau County, New York. For this problem, only consider the Queens data.
i. Construct a 90% prediction interval for the rent of a particular 900-square-foot apartment in Queens.