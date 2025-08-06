[NOW WORK] Using the sample data from Problem 5 in Section 12.3,
d. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the value of y if x=7.
Using the sample data from Problem 6 in Section 12.3,
d. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the value of y if x=8.
Using the sample data from Problem 7 in Section 12.3
b. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean value of y if x=1.4.
Credit Scores Use the results of Problem 12 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
b. Construct a 90% confidence interval for the mean interest rate of all individuals whose credit score is 730.
Hurricanes Use the results of Problem 14 in Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
b. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean wind speed found in part (a).
Hurricanes Use the results of Problem 14 in Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
d. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the wind speed found in part (c).
Tar and Nicotine Use the results of Problem 16 in Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
b. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the tar content found in part (a).
Standard Error of Estimate A random sample of 118 different female statistics students is obtained and their weights are measured in kilograms and in pounds. Using the 118 paired weights (weight in kg, weight in lb), what is the value of se? For a female statistics student who weighs 100 lb, the predicted weight in kilograms is 45.4 kg. What is the 95% prediction interval?