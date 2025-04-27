Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
3:46 minutes
Problem 4.1.41a
Textbook Question
Florida Pick 3 In the Florida Pick 3 lottery, you can place a “straight” bet of $1 by selecting the exact order of three digits between 0 and 9 inclusive (with repetition allowed), so the probability of winning is 1/1000. If the same three numbers are drawn in the same order, you collect $500, so your net profit is $499.
a. Find the actual odds against winning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'odds against winning'. Odds against winning are expressed as the ratio of the number of unfavorable outcomes to the number of favorable outcomes. In this case, the probability of winning is given as 1/1000, so the probability of losing is 1 - (1/1000).
Step 2: Calculate the probability of losing. Since the total probability must sum to 1, the probability of losing is given by: P(Losing) = 1 - P(Winning). Substitute P(Winning) = 1/1000 into this formula.
Step 3: Express the odds against winning as a ratio. The odds against winning are calculated as: Odds Against = P(Losing) / P(Winning). Use the probabilities from Step 2 to compute this ratio.
Step 4: Simplify the ratio. Simplify the fraction obtained in Step 3 to express the odds against winning in the simplest form. This will involve basic arithmetic operations.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The final odds against winning will be expressed as a ratio of unfavorable outcomes to favorable outcomes, such as '999:1'. This means there are 999 ways to lose for every 1 way to win.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of the Florida Pick 3 lottery, the probability of winning with a straight bet is 1/1000, indicating that there is one favorable outcome (winning) out of 1000 possible outcomes (all combinations of three digits).
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Odds
Odds represent the ratio of the probability of an event occurring to the probability of it not occurring. In the case of the Florida Pick 3 lottery, the odds against winning can be calculated by comparing the number of losing outcomes (999) to the number of winning outcomes (1), resulting in odds of 999 to 1 against winning.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Calculating the Median
Net Profit
Net profit is the amount of money gained after subtracting costs or expenses from total revenue. In the Florida Pick 3 lottery, if a player wins $500 from a $1 bet, the net profit is calculated as $500 (winnings) minus $1 (cost of the bet), resulting in a net profit of $499. Understanding net profit is essential for evaluating the financial implications of participating in the lottery.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice