Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. An event with a probability of 0 means it cannot happen, while a probability of 1 means it is certain to happen. In the context of rolling a die, the probability is calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Sample Space The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. For a six-sided die, the sample space consists of the numbers 1 through 6, representing each face of the die. Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities, as it provides the total number of outcomes against which favorable outcomes are compared. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion