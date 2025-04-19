Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Subjective Probability Subjective probability refers to the individual's personal judgment or belief about the likelihood of an event occurring, rather than relying on objective data or statistical analysis. It is influenced by personal experiences, intuition, and biases, making it inherently variable among different people. For example, someone who frequently uses escalators may estimate a higher probability of them being operational based on their past experiences. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Probability Estimation Probability estimation involves assessing the likelihood of a specific event happening, often expressed as a number between 0 and 1, where 0 indicates impossibility and 1 indicates certainty. In the context of the escalator, one might consider factors such as the time of day, location, and maintenance schedules to inform their estimate. This process can be both qualitative and quantitative, depending on the information available. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability