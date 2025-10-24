What does it mean when two events are disjoint?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
38. Getting to Work According to a survey, the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle to work is 0.792. The probability that a randomly selected worker primarily takes public transportation to work is 0.071. (b) What is the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily neither rides a bicycle nor takes public transportation to work?
Key Concepts
Probability of Complementary Events
Addition Rule of Probability
Mutually Exclusive Events
Watch next
Master Probability of Mutually Exclusive Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
[NW] Baseball Injuries The following probability model shows the distribution of injuries of youth baseball players, ages 5–14, according to researchers at SportsMedBC.
c. What is the probability that a randomly selected baseball injury to a 5–14-year-old is the head, face, or wrist? Interpret this probability.
36. Visits to the Doctor A National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey administered by the Centers for Disease Control found that the probability a randomly selected patient visited the doctor for a blood pressure check is 0.593. The probability a randomly selected patient visited the doctor for urinalysis is 0.064. Can we compute the probability of randomly selecting a patient who visited the doctor for a blood pressure check or urinalysis by adding these probabilities? Why or why not?
38. Getting to Work According to a survey, the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle to work is 0.792. The probability that a randomly selected worker primarily takes public transportation to work is 0.071. (a) What is the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle or takes public transportation to work?
If a single card is randomly selected from a deck of cards, what is the probability of selecting an ace or a king?