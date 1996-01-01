Which of the following is not a property of the distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion of a set of values from their mean. A smaller standard deviation means the values are closer to the mean.
Calculate the mean (average) of each group of scores using the formula: \(\text{mean} = \frac{\sum x_i}{n}\), where \(x_i\) are the scores and \(n\) is the number of scores.
For each group, find the squared differences from the mean: \((x_i - \text{mean})^2\) for each score \(x_i\).
Calculate the variance by averaging these squared differences: \(\text{variance} = \frac{\sum (x_i - \text{mean})^2}{n}\) (for a population) or \(\frac{\sum (x_i - \text{mean})^2}{n-1}\) (for a sample).
Take the square root of the variance to find the standard deviation: \(\text{standard deviation} = \sqrt{\text{variance}}\). The group with the smallest standard deviation will be the one where all scores are closest to the mean, which is the group with identical scores.
