Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Why is the generally considered a better measure of variation than the ?
A
Because the uses all data values and reflects how each value deviates from the , while the only considers the largest and smallest values.
B
Because the is always smaller than the for any data set.
C
Because the ignores outliers, while the is affected by them.
D
Because the is easier to calculate than the .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what the range measures. The range is the difference between the largest and smallest values in a data set, calculated as \(\text{Range} = \text{Max} - \text{Min}\). It only considers two data points and ignores all others.
Step 2: Understand what the standard deviation measures. The standard deviation quantifies the average amount by which each data value deviates from the mean of the data set. It uses all data points, not just the extremes.
Step 3: Recognize that because the standard deviation incorporates every data value, it provides a more comprehensive measure of variability, reflecting the overall spread of the data around the mean.
Step 4: Note that the range can be heavily influenced by outliers (extremely high or low values), which may not represent the typical variation in the data, whereas the standard deviation accounts for all values and their distances from the mean, giving a balanced view.
Step 5: Conclude that the standard deviation is generally preferred over the range as a measure of variation because it uses all data points and better reflects the distribution of the data, while the range only considers the two extreme values.
