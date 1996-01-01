If a histogram has most of its data concentrated in a few bins with very little data in the other bins, what can be concluded about the of the histogram?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Which of the following is the best way to describe the data shown in a histogram?
Suppose you have two histograms, Histogram A and Histogram B, each displaying the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram A shows scores tightly clustered around the mean , while Histogram B shows scores spread out over a wider range. Which histogram depicts a higher standard deviation ?
Which of the following best describes a key difference between a histogram and a bar graph?
Suppose a histogram displays data grouped into the following classes: , , , . Based on this histogram, what is the class width?
Suppose you are given a histogram with class intervals , , , and , and the frequencies for these intervals are , , , and , respectively. What is the frequency of the modal class (the class with the most observations)?
Which of the following traits do histograms, Pareto charts, and scatter plots have in common?
Histograms practice set
