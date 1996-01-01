When the right half of a is a mirror image of the left half, the is
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have two histograms, Histogram A and Histogram B, each displaying the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram A shows scores tightly clustered around the mean , while Histogram B shows scores spread out over a wider range. Which histogram depicts a higher standard deviation ?
A
Both histograms have the same standard deviation
B
It is impossible to determine from the histograms
C
Histogram A
D
Histogram B
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a data set. A higher standard deviation means the data points are spread out more widely from the mean.
Look at Histogram A, which shows scores tightly clustered around the mean. This indicates that most scores are close to the average, suggesting a smaller spread.
Look at Histogram B, which shows scores spread out over a wider range. This indicates that the scores vary more widely from the mean, suggesting a larger spread.
Since standard deviation quantifies the spread of data, the histogram with scores more spread out (Histogram B) will have a higher standard deviation.
Therefore, Histogram B depicts a higher standard deviation because the data points are more dispersed compared to Histogram A.
Histograms practice set
