Chicago Taxis Open the data file “ChicagoTaxi”, which is available in StatCrunch. The data file ChicagoTaxi is also available at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats. This data set represents the trip time, fare, and payment method for all taxi rides on July 25, 2017.

a. Determine the population mean fare of all taxi rides on July 25, 2017.