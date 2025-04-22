Weighted Mean Michael has just completed his first semester in college. He earned an A in his five-hour calculus course, a B in his four-hour chemistry course, an A in his three-hour speech course, and a C in his three-hour psychology course. Assuming an A equals 4 points, a B equals 3 points, and a C equals 2 points, determine Michael’s grade-point average if grades are weighted by class hours.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Chicago Taxis Open the data file “ChicagoTaxi”, which is available in StatCrunch. The data file ChicagoTaxi is also available at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats. This data set represents the trip time, fare, and payment method for all taxi rides on July 25, 2017.
a. Determine the population mean fare of all taxi rides on July 25, 2017.
Key Concepts
Population Mean
Data Set and Variables
Using Statistical Software (StatCrunch)
Yolanda wishes to develop a new type of meatloaf to sell at her restaurant. She decides to combine 2 pounds of ground sirloin (cost \$2.70 per pound), 1 pound of ground turkey (cost \$1.30 per pound), and 12\frac{1}{2}21 pound of ground pork (cost \$1.80 per pound). What is the cost per pound of the meatloaf?
Suppose the following data represent the amount of time (in hours) a random sample of students enrolled in College Algebra spent working on a homework assignment: 3.2, 4.1, 1.2, 0.6, and 2.5. Below are three bootstrap samples. For each bootstrap sample, determine the bootstrap sample mean.
Bootstrap Sample 1: 1.2, 0.6, 3.2, 3.2, 1.2
Bootstrap Sample 2: 0.6, 4.1, 4.1, 0.6, 4.1
Bootstrap Sample 3: 4.1, 3.2, 3.2, 0.6, 1.2
Download Time A histogram of the download time of a movie, in minutes, for 30 randomly selected movies is shown. The mean download time is 39.007 minutes and the median download time is 39.065 minutes. Identify the shape of the distribution. Which measure of central tendency better describes the “center” of the distribution?
Geometric Mean The geometric mean is often used in business and economics for finding average rates of change, average rates of growth, or average ratios. To find the geometric mean of n values (all of which are positive), first multiply the values, then find the nth root of the product. For a 6-year period, money deposited in annual certificates of deposit had annual interest rates of 0.58%, 0.29%, 0.13%, 0.14%, 0.15%, and 0.19%. Identify the single percentage growth rate that is the same as the six consecutive growth rates by computing the geometric mean of 1.0058, 1.0029, 1.0013, 1.0014, 1.0015, and 1.0019.
Weighted Mean A student of the author earned grades of 63, 91, 88, 84, and 79 on her five regular statistics tests. She earned grades of 86 on the final exam and 90 on her class projects. Her combined homework grade was 70. The five regular tests count for 60% of the final grade, the final exam counts for 10%, the project counts for 15%, and homework counts for 15%. What is her weighted mean grade? What letter grade did she earn (A, B, C, D, or F)? Assume that a mean of 90 or above is an A, a mean of 80 to 89 is a B, and so on.
In Exercises 29–32, compute the mean of the data summarized in the frequency distribution. Also, compare the computed means to the actual means obtained by using the original list of data values, which are as follows: (29) 31.4 minutes; (Exercise 30) 140.6 minutes; (Exercise 31) 55.2 years; (Exercise 32) 240.2 seconds.