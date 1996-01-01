A researcher with the Department of Energy wants to determine the mean natural gas bill of households throughout the United States. He knows the mean natural gas bill of households for each state, so he adds together these 50 values and divides by 50 to arrive at his estimate. Is this a valid approach? Why or why not?
Grade-Point Average Marissa has just completed her second semester in college. She earned a B in her five-hour calculus course, an A in her three-hour social work course, an A in her four-hour biology course, and a C in her three-hour American literature course. Assuming that an A equals 4 points, a B equals 3 points, and a C equals 2 points, determine Marissa’s grade-point average for the semester.
Nut Mix Michael and Kevin return to the candy store, but this time they want to purchase nuts. They can’t decide among peanuts, cashews, or almonds. They again agree to create a mix. They bought 2.5 pounds of peanuts for $1.30 per pound, 4 pounds of cashews for $4.50 per pound, and 2 pounds of almonds for $3.75 per pound. Determine the price per pound of the mix.
Weighted Mean Michael has just completed his first semester in college. He earned an A in his five-hour calculus course, a B in his four-hour chemistry course, an A in his three-hour speech course, and a C in his three-hour psychology course. Assuming an A equals 4 points, a B equals 3 points, and a C equals 2 points, determine Michael’s grade-point average if grades are weighted by class hours.
Suppose the following data represent the amount of time (in hours) a random sample of students enrolled in College Algebra spent working on a homework assignment: 3.2, 4.1, 1.2, 0.6, and 2.5. Below are three bootstrap samples. For each bootstrap sample, determine the bootstrap sample mean.
Bootstrap Sample 1: 1.2, 0.6, 3.2, 3.2, 1.2
Bootstrap Sample 2: 0.6, 4.1, 4.1, 0.6, 4.1
Bootstrap Sample 3: 4.1, 3.2, 3.2, 0.6, 1.2
Download Time A histogram of the download time of a movie, in minutes, for 30 randomly selected movies is shown. The mean download time is 39.007 minutes and the median download time is 39.065 minutes. Identify the shape of the distribution. Which measure of central tendency better describes the “center” of the distribution?
Geometric Mean The geometric mean is often used in business and economics for finding average rates of change, average rates of growth, or average ratios. To find the geometric mean of n values (all of which are positive), first multiply the values, then find the nth root of the product. For a 6-year period, money deposited in annual certificates of deposit had annual interest rates of 0.58%, 0.29%, 0.13%, 0.14%, 0.15%, and 0.19%. Identify the single percentage growth rate that is the same as the six consecutive growth rates by computing the geometric mean of 1.0058, 1.0029, 1.0013, 1.0014, 1.0015, and 1.0019.