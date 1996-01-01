Geometric Mean The geometric mean is often used in business and economics for finding average rates of change, average rates of growth, or average ratios. To find the geometric mean of n values (all of which are positive), first multiply the values, then find the nth root of the product. For a 6-year period, money deposited in annual certificates of deposit had annual interest rates of 0.58%, 0.29%, 0.13%, 0.14%, 0.15%, and 0.19%. Identify the single percentage growth rate that is the same as the six consecutive growth rates by computing the geometric mean of 1.0058, 1.0029, 1.0013, 1.0014, 1.0015, and 1.0019.