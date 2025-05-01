Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
2:15 minutes
Problem 10.CQQ.8
Textbook Question
Exercises 1–10 are based on the following sample data consisting of costs of dinner (dollars) and the amounts of tips (dollars) left by diners. The data were collected by students of the author.
Predictions The sample data result in a linear correlation coefficient of r = 0.846 and the regression equation y^ = -0.00777 + 0.145x. What is the best predicted amount of tip, given that the cost of dinner was $84.62? How was the predicted value found?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with predicting the tip amount based on the cost of dinner using the given regression equation y^ = -0.00777 + 0.145x, where x represents the cost of dinner and y^ represents the predicted tip amount.
Step 2: Identify the given values. The cost of dinner is provided as $84.62. This value will be substituted into the regression equation to calculate the predicted tip amount.
Step 3: Substitute the cost of dinner (x = 84.62) into the regression equation. The equation becomes y^ = -0.00777 + 0.145(84.62).
Step 4: Perform the multiplication first. Multiply 0.145 by 84.62 to find the contribution of the dinner cost to the tip prediction.
Step 5: Add the result of the multiplication to -0.00777 to complete the calculation of the predicted tip amount. This will yield the final predicted value.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Linear Correlation Coefficient
The linear correlation coefficient, denoted as 'r', measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. Values range from -1 to 1, where 1 indicates a perfect positive correlation, -1 indicates a perfect negative correlation, and 0 indicates no correlation. In this case, an r value of 0.846 suggests a strong positive correlation between the cost of dinner and the amount of tip left.
Regression Equation
A regression equation describes the relationship between an independent variable (x) and a dependent variable (y). The equation provided, y^ = -0.00777 + 0.145x, allows us to predict the value of y (tip) based on a given value of x (cost of dinner). The slope (0.145) indicates how much the tip is expected to increase for each additional dollar spent on dinner.
Prediction Using Regression
To predict the amount of tip based on the cost of dinner, we substitute the given cost into the regression equation. For a dinner cost of $84.62, we calculate y^ by plugging this value into the equation, yielding the best predicted tip amount. This process illustrates how regression analysis can be used to make informed predictions based on observed data.
