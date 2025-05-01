Exercises 1–10 are based on the following sample data consisting of costs of dinner (dollars) and the amounts of tips (dollars) left by diners. The data were collected by students of the author.

Predictions The sample data result in a linear correlation coefficient of r = 0.846 and the regression equation y^ = -0.00777 + 0.145x. What is the best predicted amount of tip, given that the cost of dinner was $84.62? How was the predicted value found?