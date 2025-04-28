Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Problem 5.c.1e
Textbook Question
Planets The planets of the solar system have the numbers of moons listed below in order from the sun. (Pluto is not included because it was uninvited from the solar system party in 2006.) Include appropriate units whenever relevant.
0 0 1 2 17 28 21 8
e. Find the standard deviation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the data set provided, which represents the number of moons for each planet in the solar system: {0, 0, 1, 2, 17, 28, 21, 8}. Note that these values are the raw data points.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (average) of the data set. The formula for the mean is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>μ</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>x</mi></math> represents each data point and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the total number of data points.
Step 3: Compute the squared differences between each data point and the mean. For each data point <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>x</mi></math>, calculate: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><msup><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi></mrow><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow></math>. This step is essential for both variance and standard deviation calculations.
Step 4: Find the variance using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>σ</mi><msup><mo>2</mo></msup><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><msup><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi></mrow><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>. This represents the average of the squared differences.
Step 5: Calculate the standard deviation by taking the square root of the variance. The formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>σ</mi><mo>=</mo><msqrt><mrow><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><msup><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi></mrow><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></mrow></msqrt></mrow></math>. This provides a measure of the spread of the data points around the mean.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It quantifies how much the individual data points differ from the mean of the dataset. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation suggests a wider spread of values. It is commonly used in statistics to understand the distribution of data.
Variance
Variance is the average of the squared differences from the mean, providing a measure of how much the data points in a dataset vary. It is calculated by taking the mean of the squared deviations from the mean. Variance is a foundational concept in statistics, as it helps to understand the spread of data and is directly related to the standard deviation, which is the square root of variance.
Data Set
A data set is a collection of related values or observations that can be analyzed statistically. In this context, the data set consists of the number of moons for each planet in the solar system. Understanding the structure and characteristics of the data set is crucial for calculating statistical measures like variance and standard deviation, as these calculations depend on the specific values within the set.
