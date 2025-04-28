Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It quantifies how much the individual data points differ from the mean of the dataset. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation suggests a wider spread of values. It is commonly used in statistics to understand the distribution of data.

Variance Variance is the average of the squared differences from the mean, providing a measure of how much the data points in a dataset vary. It is calculated by taking the mean of the squared deviations from the mean. Variance is a foundational concept in statistics, as it helps to understand the spread of data and is directly related to the standard deviation, which is the square root of variance.