3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Problem 6.c.1c
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the following wait times (minutes) at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B).
35 35 20 50 95 75 45 50 30 35 30 30
c. Find the standard deviation s.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the mean (average) of the data set. Add all the wait times together and divide by the total number of data points. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>μ</mi> = <mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi><sub>i</sub></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> is the number of data points.
Step 2: Subtract the mean from each data point to find the deviation of each value from the mean. For each data point <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>x</mi><sub>i</sub></math>, compute <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>x</mi><sub>i</sub> - μ</math>.
Step 3: Square each deviation to eliminate negative values. For each deviation, compute <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'>(<mi>x</mi><sub>i</sub> - μ)<sup>2</sup></math>.
Step 4: Find the variance by calculating the average of the squared deviations. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>σ</mi><sup>2</sup> = <mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo>(<mi>x</mi><sub>i</sub> - μ)<sup>2</sup></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math>.
Step 5: Take the square root of the variance to find the standard deviation. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>s</mi> = <msqrt><mi>σ</mi><sup>2</sup></msqrt></math>.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a statistical measure that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of data values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. It is calculated as the square root of the variance, which is the average of the squared differences from the mean.
Mean
The mean, often referred to as the average, is calculated by summing all the data points and dividing by the number of points. It provides a central value for the data set and is essential for calculating the standard deviation. Understanding the mean helps in interpreting how individual data points relate to the overall dataset.
Variance
Variance is a measure of how much the values in a data set differ from the mean. It is calculated by taking the average of the squared differences between each data point and the mean. Variance is a key component in determining the standard deviation, as it provides insight into the spread of the data, which is crucial for understanding the reliability and consistency of the data set.
