Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a statistical measure that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of data values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. It is calculated as the square root of the variance, which is the average of the squared differences from the mean. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Mean The mean, often referred to as the average, is calculated by summing all the data points and dividing by the number of points. It provides a central value for the data set and is essential for calculating the standard deviation. Understanding the mean helps in interpreting how individual data points relate to the overall dataset. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean