z Scores. In Exercises 5–8, express all z scores with two decimal places.





New York City Commute Time New York City commute times (minutes) are listed in Data Set 31 “Commute Times” in Appendix B. The 1000 times have a mean of 42.6 minutes and a standard deviation of 26.2 minutes. Consider the commute time of 95.0 minutes.





c. Convert the commute time of 95.0 minutes to a z score.