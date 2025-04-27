Table of contents
3:58 minutes
Problem 3.3.7c
Textbook Question
z Scores. In Exercises 5–8, express all z scores with two decimal places.
New York City Commute Time New York City commute times (minutes) are listed in Data Set 31 “Commute Times” in Appendix B. The 1000 times have a mean of 42.6 minutes and a standard deviation of 26.2 minutes. Consider the commute time of 95.0 minutes.
c. Convert the commute time of 95.0 minutes to a z score.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for calculating a z-score: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">z = (x - μ) / σ</math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">x</math> is the data value, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">μ</math> is the mean, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">σ</math> is the standard deviation.
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem. The data value <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">x</math> is 95.0 minutes, the mean <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">μ</math> is 42.6 minutes, and the standard deviation <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">σ</math> is 26.2 minutes.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the z-score formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">z = (95.0 - 42.6) / 26.2</math>.
Step 4: Perform the subtraction in the numerator: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">95.0 - 42.6</math>.
Step 5: Divide the result of the subtraction by the standard deviation <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">26.2</math> to calculate the z-score. Round the z-score to two decimal places.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Z Score
A z score, or standard score, indicates how many standard deviations a data point is from the mean of a dataset. It is calculated using the formula: z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the value, μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation. Z scores allow for the comparison of different data points within the same distribution, providing insight into their relative position.
Mean
The mean is the average value of a dataset, calculated by summing all the data points and dividing by the number of points. In the context of the question, the mean commute time of 42.6 minutes serves as a reference point for determining how far a specific commute time, like 95.0 minutes, deviates from the average. Understanding the mean is crucial for interpreting z scores.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates a wider spread. In this question, the standard deviation of 26.2 minutes is essential for calculating the z score, as it quantifies how much the commute times vary from the average.
