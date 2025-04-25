Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dot Plot A dot plot is a simple graphical display used to represent the frequency of data points in a dataset. Each data point is represented by a dot above a number line, allowing for easy visualization of the distribution, clusters, and gaps in the data. In this exercise, constructing a dot plot of pulse rates will help identify patterns and potential outliers. Recommended video: 04:01 04:01 Creating Dotplots

Outlier An outlier is a data point that significantly differs from other observations in a dataset. It can be unusually high or low compared to the rest of the data. Identifying outliers is crucial as they can skew statistical analyses and affect interpretations. In the context of pulse rates, determining if any value stands out as an outlier will provide insights into the overall health data. Recommended video: Guided course 04:48 04:48 Comparing Mean vs. Median