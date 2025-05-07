Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
The Freshman 15 The “Freshman 15” refers to the belief that college students gain 15 lb (or 6.8 kg) during their freshman year. Listed below are weights (kg) of randomly selected male college freshmen (from Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B). The weights were measured in September and later in April. Use the sign test to test the claim that for the population of freshman male college students there is not a significant difference between the weights in September and the weights in the following April. What do you conclude about the Freshman 15 belief?
Step 1: Understand the problem and identify the test. The problem requires using the sign test to determine if there is a significant difference between the weights of male college freshmen in September and April. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that there is no significant difference in weights, while the alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that there is a significant difference.
Step 2: Calculate the differences between the paired weights for September and April. For each pair, subtract the September weight from the April weight. Record whether the difference is positive, negative, or zero.
Step 3: Count the number of positive differences, negative differences, and zeros. Zeros are excluded from the analysis as they do not contribute to the sign test.
Step 4: Use the sign test formula to calculate the test statistic. The sign test is based on the binomial distribution, where the number of positive differences is compared to the expected number under the null hypothesis. The significance level is 0.05.
Step 5: Compare the test statistic to the critical value or use the p-value approach. If the test statistic exceeds the critical value or the p-value is less than 0.05, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the results in the context of the Freshman 15 belief.
