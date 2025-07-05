Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
1:37 minutes
Problem 8.1.5
Textbook Question
Independent and Dependent Samples In Exercises 5–8, classify the two samples as independent or dependent and justify your answer.
Sample 1: The maximum bench press weights for 53 football players
Sample 2: The maximum bench press weights for the same 53 football players after completing a weight lifting program
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two samples provided in the problem: Sample 1 consists of the maximum bench press weights for 53 football players, and Sample 2 consists of the maximum bench press weights for the same 53 football players after completing a weight lifting program.
Understand the relationship between the two samples. Since the same individuals (the 53 football players) are measured before and after the weight lifting program, the samples are not independent of each other.
Define dependent samples: Dependent samples (also called paired or matched samples) occur when the data in one sample is directly related to the data in the other sample, such as measurements taken on the same subjects at different times.
Justify the classification: In this case, the two samples are dependent because each football player's bench press weight in Sample 1 is paired with their bench press weight in Sample 2, and the comparison is based on the same individuals.
Conclude that the two samples are dependent and explain that this classification is important because it determines the type of statistical test or analysis that should be used to compare the two samples (e.g., a paired t-test for dependent samples).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to two or more groups that are not related or paired in any way. In statistical analysis, this means that the selection or outcome of one sample does not influence the other. For example, if you were comparing the test scores of two different classes, the scores from one class would be independent of the scores from the other.
Dependent Samples
Dependent samples, also known as paired samples, involve groups that are related or matched in some way. This typically occurs when the same subjects are measured under different conditions or at different times. An example is measuring the weight of individuals before and after a diet program, where the same individuals are involved in both measurements.
Justification in Statistical Analysis
Justification in statistical analysis involves providing reasoning for classifying samples as independent or dependent based on their relationship. This is crucial for selecting the appropriate statistical tests, as the choice between tests for independent or dependent samples can significantly affect the results and interpretations. Clear justification helps ensure the validity of the conclusions drawn from the data.
