Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
Problem 8.2.13
Textbook Question
Testing the Difference Between Two Means, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha , (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic t, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Pet Food
A pet association claims that the mean annual costs of food for dogs and cats are the same. The results for samples of the two types of pets are shown at the left. At , α=0.10 can you reject the pet association’s claim? Assume the population variances are equal. (Adapted from American Pet Products Association)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the claim and state the null hypothesis (H0) and alternative hypothesis (Ha). The claim is that the mean annual costs of food for dogs and cats are the same. Thus, H0: μ1 = μ2 (the means are equal), and Ha: μ1 ≠ μ2 (the means are not equal).
Step 2: Determine the critical value(s) and rejection region(s). Since α = 0.10 and the test is two-tailed (due to Ha: μ1 ≠ μ2), use a t-distribution table to find the critical t-value(s) for the degrees of freedom (df). The degrees of freedom can be calculated using the formula: df = n1 + n2 - 2.
Step 3: Calculate the standardized test statistic t. Use the formula for the t-test for two independent samples with equal variances: t = (x̄1 - x̄2) / √[sp²(1/n1 + 1/n2)], where sp² = [(n1 - 1)s1² + (n2 - 1)s2²] / (n1 + n2 - 2). Substitute the given values for x̄1, x̄2, s1, s2, n1, and n2 into the formula.
Step 4: Compare the calculated t-value to the critical t-value(s) to decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis. If the calculated t-value falls in the rejection region, reject H0; otherwise, fail to reject H0.
Step 5: Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. If H0 is rejected, conclude that there is sufficient evidence to support the claim that the mean annual costs of food for dogs and cats are not the same. If H0 is not rejected, conclude that there is insufficient evidence to reject the claim that the mean annual costs are the same.
