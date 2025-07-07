Testing the Difference Between Two Means, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha , (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic t, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.

Pet Food

A pet association claims that the mean annual costs of food for dogs and cats are the same. The results for samples of the two types of pets are shown at the left. At , α=0.10 can you reject the pet association’s claim? Assume the population variances are equal. (Adapted from American Pet Products Association)