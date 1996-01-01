Which of the following best describes the relationship between the and the of a procedure?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Which formula should you use to calculate the variance and which formula should you use to calculate the standard deviation of a sample of observations , , ..., ?
If a distribution has zero variance, which of the following statements is true about the data values?
Suppose the birth weights of newborns in a population are normally distributed with a mean of kg and a standard deviation of kg. What is the z-score of a newborn who weighs kg?
In the context of displaying error bars on a graph, which quantity is most commonly used to represent the variability of the data?
Given the data set , , , , what is the variance of the data set? Round your answer to the nearest hundredth.
Which of the following best describes the relationship between and for a data set?
Given the data set , what is the standard deviation of the data (rounded to two decimal places)?
