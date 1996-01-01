If a distribution has zero variance, which of the following statements is true about the data values?
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Given the data set , , , , what is the variance of the data set? Round your answer to the nearest hundredth.
Step 1: Calculate the mean (average) of the data set. Use the formula: \[\text{mean} = \frac{\sum x_i}{n}\] where \(x_i\) are the data points and \(n\) is the number of data points.
Step 2: Find the squared differences between each data point and the mean. For each data point \(x_i\), compute \[ (x_i - \text{mean})^2 \].
Step 3: Sum all the squared differences obtained in Step 2.
Step 4: Since this is a sample variance problem (assuming the data set is a sample), divide the sum of squared differences by \(n - 1\), where \(n\) is the number of data points. The formula for sample variance is: \[ s^2 = \frac{\sum (x_i - \text{mean})^2}{n - 1} \].
Step 5: Round the resulting variance to the nearest hundredth as requested.
Suppose the birth weights of newborns in a population are normally distributed with a mean of kg and a standard deviation of kg. What is the z-score of a newborn who weighs kg?
In the context of displaying error bars on a graph, which quantity is most commonly used to represent the variability of the data?
Which formula should you use to calculate the variance and which formula should you use to calculate the standard deviation of a sample of observations , , ..., ?
Which of the following best describes the relationship between and for a data set?
Given the data set , what is the standard deviation of the data (rounded to two decimal places)?
