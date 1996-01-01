Suppose the birth weights of newborns in a population are normally distributed with a mean of kg and a standard deviation of kg. What is the z-score of a newborn who weighs kg?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the relationship between and for a data set?
A
The is the square root of the .
B
The and are always equal.
C
The is always twice the .
D
The is the square root of the .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of variance and standard deviation for a data set. Variance measures the average squared deviation from the mean, while standard deviation measures the average deviation from the mean in the original units.
Understand that variance is calculated as the average of the squared differences between each data point and the mean, expressed as \(\sigma^2 = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^n (x_i - \mu)^2\) for a population, where \(\sigma^2\) is the variance.
Recognize that the standard deviation is the positive square root of the variance, given by \(\sigma = \sqrt{\sigma^2}\), which brings the units back to the original scale of the data.
Analyze the given options by comparing them to the relationship \(\sigma = \sqrt{\sigma^2}\): the variance is not the square root of the standard deviation, they are not equal, and the standard deviation is not twice the variance.
Conclude that the correct relationship is that the standard deviation is the square root of the variance, which aligns with the mathematical definitions and preserves the units of measurement.
