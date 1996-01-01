Which of the following does not describe the standard normal distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of the standard normal distribution?
A
It is skewed to the right.
B
It has a mean of and a standard deviation of .
C
Its total area under the curve is less than .
D
It has a mean of and a standard deviation of .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution with specific parameters.
Identify the mean (\( \mu \)) and standard deviation (\( \sigma \)) of the standard normal distribution. By definition, \( \mu = 0 \) and \( \sigma = 1 \).
Understand that the standard normal distribution is symmetric about the mean, so it is not skewed to the right or left; it has zero skewness.
Remember that the total area under the probability density curve of any normal distribution, including the standard normal, is exactly 1, representing the total probability.
Evaluate each option based on these properties: the correct characteristic is that the standard normal distribution has a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1.
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
For the standard normal probability distribution, what are the mean and standard deviation ?
1
views
Multiple Choice
For the standard normal distribution, what is the total area under the normal curve?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the standard normal distribution?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the standard normal distribution?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following accurately describes the proportions in the tails of a standard normal distribution?
3
views
Multiple Choice
For the standard normal distribution, what is the area to the right of (that is, )?
3
views
Standard Normal Distribution practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations