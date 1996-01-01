For the standard normal distribution, what is the total area under the normal curve?
Standard Normal Distribution
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Which of the following accurately describes the proportions in the tails of a standard normal distribution?
A
About 34% of the data lies in each tail beyond from the mean.
B
Approximately 2.5% of the data lies below and above from the mean.
C
The tails of the distribution contain more than 50% of the data.
D
No data lies in the tails of a standard normal distribution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a standard normal distribution is symmetric about the mean (which is 0) and has a total area under the curve equal to 1, representing 100% of the data.
Understand that the 'tails' of the distribution refer to the regions far from the mean, typically beyond certain standard deviations (\sigma) from the mean.
Use the empirical rule or standard normal distribution tables to find the proportion of data beyond specific z-scores. For example, approximately 2.5% of the data lies below -2\sigma and another 2.5% lies above +2\sigma, totaling about 5% in both tails combined.
Recognize that about 34% of the data lies between the mean and +1\sigma, and similarly between the mean and -1\sigma, so the statement about 34% in each tail beyond 1\sigma is incorrect because the tails beyond 1\sigma contain less than 34%.
Conclude that the correct description is that approximately 2.5% of the data lies below -2\sigma and above +2\sigma, which accurately describes the proportions in the tails of a standard normal distribution.
