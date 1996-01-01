Which of the following is a characteristic of the standard normal distribution?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which of the following is true regarding the standard normal distribution?
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Which of the following statements is true about the standard normal distribution?
Which of the following accurately describes the proportions in the tails of a standard normal distribution?
For the standard normal distribution, what is the area to the right of (that is, )?
For the standard normal distribution, what percentage of the area under the curve lies within one standard deviation of the mean (that is, between and )?
In a standard normal distribution, approximately what percentage of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean (that is, between and on the z-score scale)?
Suppose is a standard normal random variable with density function . What is the value of ?
Standard Normal Distribution practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations