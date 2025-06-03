Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Distribution A binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p). In this case, with n=18 and p=0.90, we can analyze the likelihood of achieving a certain number of successes in these trials. Recommended video: Guided course 03:28 03:28 Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution

Normal Approximation The normal approximation to the binomial distribution is used when certain conditions are met, specifically when both np and nq are greater than or equal to 5. This allows us to use the normal distribution to estimate probabilities for binomial experiments, simplifying calculations. In this scenario, we need to check if np and nq meet this criterion to determine if the normal approximation is valid. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities