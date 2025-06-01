Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
2:07 minutes
Problem 5.5.13
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–14, write the binomial probability in words. Then, use a continuity correction to convert the binomial probability to a normal distribution probability.
P(x ≤ 150)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The given problem involves a binomial probability, P(x ≤ 150), which means we are looking for the probability that the random variable x is less than or equal to 150 in a binomial distribution.
Step 2: Recall the conditions for using a normal approximation to a binomial distribution. The binomial distribution can be approximated by a normal distribution if the sample size is large enough, specifically if both np ≥ 5 and n(1-p) ≥ 5, where n is the number of trials and p is the probability of success.
Step 3: Apply the continuity correction. Since the binomial distribution is discrete and the normal distribution is continuous, we use a continuity correction. For P(x ≤ 150), we adjust the value to P(x ≤ 150.5) to account for the discrete-to-continuous transition.
Step 4: Standardize the value using the z-score formula. The z-score formula is z = (x - μ) / σ, where μ = np (mean of the binomial distribution) and σ = √(np(1-p)) (standard deviation of the binomial distribution). Substitute the values of n, p, and x = 150.5 into the formula to calculate the z-score.
Step 5: Use the standard normal distribution table or a statistical software to find the probability corresponding to the calculated z-score. This will give you the approximate probability for P(x ≤ 150) using the normal distribution with continuity correction.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Probability
Binomial probability refers to the likelihood of obtaining a fixed number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is calculated using the binomial formula, which incorporates the number of trials, the number of successes, and the probability of success. This concept is essential for understanding discrete outcomes in scenarios like coin flips or quality control in manufacturing.
Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. It is significant in statistics because many phenomena tend to approximate a normal distribution due to the Central Limit Theorem, which states that the sum of a large number of independent random variables will be normally distributed, regardless of the original distribution.
Continuity Correction
Continuity correction is a technique used when approximating a discrete probability distribution, like the binomial distribution, with a continuous distribution, such as the normal distribution. It involves adjusting the discrete value by 0.5 units to account for the fact that the normal distribution is continuous. This correction improves the accuracy of the approximation, especially when the number of trials is small or the probability of success is not extreme.
