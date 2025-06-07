Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 5.R.69b
In Exercises 69 and 70, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities.
A survey of U.S. adults found that 72% used a mobile device to manage their bank account at least once in the previous month. You randomly select 70 U.S. adults and ask whether they used a mobile device to manage their bank account at least once in the previous month. Find the probability that the number who have done so is (b) exactly 50.
Step 1: Verify if the normal distribution can be used to approximate the binomial distribution. For this, check the conditions: (1) The sample size (n) should be large, and (2) both np and n(1-p) should be greater than or equal to 5. Here, n = 70 and p = 0.72. Calculate np = 70 × 0.72 and n(1-p) = 70 × (1 - 0.72).
Step 2: If the conditions are satisfied, proceed to approximate the binomial distribution using the normal distribution. The mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ) of the binomial distribution are given by μ = np and σ = √(np(1-p)). Calculate these values using the given n and p.
Step 3: Apply the continuity correction to account for the discrete nature of the binomial distribution. Since we are finding the probability of exactly 50 successes, use the interval [49.5, 50.5] for the normal approximation.
Step 4: Standardize the values using the z-score formula: z = (x - μ) / σ, where x represents the boundaries of the interval [49.5, 50.5]. Compute the z-scores for both 49.5 and 50.5.
Step 5: Use the standard normal distribution table (or a calculator) to find the probabilities corresponding to the z-scores. Subtract the smaller probability from the larger probability to find the probability of exactly 50 successes. Sketch the graph of the normal curve, shading the area between the z-scores.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, it applies to the scenario of randomly selecting U.S. adults and determining how many used a mobile device for banking. The parameters include the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p), which in this case is 0.72.
Normal Approximation to the Binomial
The normal approximation to the binomial distribution is applicable when the number of trials is large, and both np and n(1-p) are greater than 5. This allows us to use the normal distribution to estimate probabilities for binomial outcomes, simplifying calculations. In this case, we would check if the conditions are met to use the normal distribution for approximating the probability of exactly 50 successes.
Probability Calculation
Calculating probability involves determining the likelihood of a specific outcome occurring within a defined set of possibilities. For the binomial distribution, this can be done using the binomial probability formula, which incorporates the number of successes, the total number of trials, and the probability of success. In this exercise, we would calculate the probability of exactly 50 adults using a mobile device for banking using either the binomial formula or the normal approximation if applicable.
