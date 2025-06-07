In Exercises 69 and 70, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities.





A survey of U.S. adults found that 72% used a mobile device to manage their bank account at least once in the previous month. You randomly select 70 U.S. adults and ask whether they used a mobile device to manage their bank account at least once in the previous month. Find the probability that the number who have done so is (b) exactly 50.