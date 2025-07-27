"1. What is the difference between independent and dependent events?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
"Classifying Events as Independent or Dependent In Exercises 9-14, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
10. A father having hazel eyes and a daughter having hazel eyes"
"2. Give an example of
a. two events that are independent.
b. two events that are dependent."
"True or False? In Exercises 5 and 6, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
5. If two events are independent, then P(A|B) = P(B)."
9. Selecting a king from a standard deck of 52 playing cards, replacing it, and then selecting a queen from the deck
9. Selecting a king from a standard deck of 52 playing cards, replacing it, and then selecting a queen from the deck"
12. Not putting money in a parking meter and getting a parking ticket
12. Not putting money in a parking meter and getting a parking ticket"
13. Rolling a six-sided die and then rolling the die a second time so that the sum of the two rolls is five
13. Rolling a six-sided die and then rolling the die a second time so that the sum of the two rolls is five"
15. A study was conducted to debunk the idea that abilities in music and math are related. Instead, the study showed a strong relationship between achievements in music and math.
15. A study was conducted to debunk the idea that abilities in music and math are related. Instead, the study showed a strong relationship between achievements in music and math.
(Source: University of Kansas)"
16. A study found no significant association between the use of talc powder and the incidence of ovarian cancer in women. (Source: JAMA)
16. A study found no significant association between the use of talc powder and the incidence of ovarian cancer in women. (Source: JAMA)"