"Classifying Events as Independent or Dependent In Exercises 9-14, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
10. A father having hazel eyes and a daughter having hazel eyes"
10. A father having hazel eyes and a daughter having hazel eyes"
12. Not putting money in a parking meter and getting a parking ticket"
13. Rolling a six-sided die and then rolling the die a second time so that the sum of the two rolls is five"
"Classifying Events Based on Studies In Exercises 15-18, identify the two events described in the study. Do the results indicate that the events are independent or dependent? Explain your reasoning.
15. A study was conducted to debunk the idea that abilities in music and math are related. Instead, the study showed a strong relationship between achievements in music and math.
(Source: University of Kansas)"
11. Returning a rented movie after the due date and receiving a late fee
Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
23. Celebrities as Role Models In a sample of 1103 probable voters, three out of four say they would like entertainers to address social and political issues. Two probable voters are selected at random. (Source: The Hollywood Reporter)
a. Find the probability that both probable voters would like entertainers to address social and political issues.
29. In Vitro Fertilization In a recent year, about 1.9% of all infants born in the U.S. were conceived through assisted reproductive technology (ART). Of the ART deliveries, about 26.4% resulted in multiple births. (Source: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report)
a. Find the probability that a randomly selected infant was conceived through ART and was part of a multiple birth.
30. Standardized Test Scores According to a survey, 57.8% of college-seeking high school seniors say they have taken one of the standardized tests for potential college students. Of these, 35.6% say they do not plan to submit their score with their college applications. (Adapted from Niche)
b. Find the probability that a randomly selected college-seeking high school senior took one of the standardized tests and plans to submit this score with their college
applications.