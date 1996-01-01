Which types of variables are required to create a scatter plot?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which term describes the process of translating numerical information into visual images for easier interpretation?
A
Data collection
B
Data visualization
C
Data cleaning
D
Data coding
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for the term that refers to converting numerical data into visual formats to make interpretation easier.
Recall the definitions of the given options: Data collection is gathering data, Data cleaning is correcting or removing errors in data, Data coding is categorizing data, and Data visualization is representing data visually.
Identify that the process of translating numerical information into visual images (like charts, graphs, or plots) is known as Data visualization.
Recognize that Data visualization helps in making complex data more understandable by using visual elements.
Conclude that the correct term describing this process is Data visualization.
