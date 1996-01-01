The box-and-whisker plot below represents a data set: . What is the value of the upper quartile ()?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following graphical displays is most appropriate for visually assessing whether a distribution of quantitative data is approximately ?
A
Dot plot
B
Pie chart
C
Histogram
D
Bar chart
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal: We want to visually assess if a distribution of quantitative data is approximately normal, which means checking the shape of the data distribution.
Recall the characteristics of a normal distribution: It is symmetric, bell-shaped, and unimodal (one peak). The graphical display should allow us to see these features clearly.
Evaluate each option: A dot plot shows individual data points but can be cluttered for large data sets; a pie chart is used for categorical data proportions, not for distribution shape; a bar chart is typically for categorical data frequencies, not continuous data distribution.
Recognize that a histogram groups quantitative data into bins and displays the frequency of data points in each bin, making it ideal to observe the overall shape, symmetry, and modality of the distribution.
Conclude that the histogram is the most appropriate graphical display for visually assessing whether a distribution is approximately normal.
