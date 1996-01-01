A box-and-whisker plot is shown for a dataset. Which of the following statements about the box-and-whisker plot is not true?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which type of data visualization is most appropriate for showing the composition of values within a categorical variable?
A
Histogram
B
Scatter plot
C
Pie chart
D
Box plot
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the data involved. Here, the question asks about visualizing the composition of values within a categorical variable, which means we want to show how different categories contribute to a whole.
Step 2: Review the purpose of each visualization type: A histogram is used for showing the distribution of numerical data, a scatter plot shows relationships between two numerical variables, a box plot summarizes the distribution of numerical data through quartiles, and a pie chart displays proportions of categories as parts of a whole.
Step 3: Since the goal is to show the composition or proportion of categories within a single categorical variable, the visualization should clearly represent parts of a whole, making it easy to compare category sizes visually.
Step 4: Recognize that a pie chart divides a circle into slices where each slice represents a category's proportion relative to the total, which directly aligns with the goal of showing composition within a categorical variable.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the pie chart is the most appropriate visualization type for showing the composition of values within a categorical variable.
