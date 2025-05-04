In Problems 13–20, (a) state the null and alternative hypotheses in words, (b) state the null and alternative hypotheses symbolically, (c) explain what it would mean to make a Type I error, and (d) explain what it would mean to make a Type II error.

Pizza Historically, the time to order and deliver a pizza at Jimbo’s pizza was 48 minutes. Jim, the owner, implements a new system for ordering and delivering pizzas that he believes will reduce the time required to get a pizza to his customers.