Pump DesignThe piston diameter of a certain hand pump is 0.5 inch. The quality-control manager determines that the diameters are normally distributed, with a mean of 0.5 inch and a standard deviation of 0.004 inch. The machine that controls the piston diameter is recalibrated in an attempt to lower the standard deviation. After recalibration, the quality-control manager randomly selects 25 pistons from the production line and determines that the standard deviation is 0.0025 inch. Was the recalibration effective? Use the α = 0.01 level of significance.
Practical versus Statistical Significance In clinical trials for treatment of a skin disorder, 642 of 2105 patients receiving the current standard treatment were cured of the disorder and 697 of 2115 patients receiving a new proposed treatment were cured of the disorder.
b. Do you think that the difference in success rates is practically significant? What factors might influence your decision?
In Problems 13–20, (a) state the null and alternative hypotheses in words, (b) state the null and alternative hypotheses symbolically, (c) explain what it would mean to make a Type I error, and (d) explain what it would mean to make a Type II error.
Pizza Historically, the time to order and deliver a pizza at Jimbo’s pizza was 48 minutes. Jim, the owner, implements a new system for ordering and delivering pizzas that he believes will reduce the time required to get a pizza to his customers.
Fair Packaging and Labeling Federal law requires that a jar of peanut butter that is labeled as containing 32 ounces must contain at least 32 ounces. A consumer advocate feels that a certain peanut butter manufacturer is shorting customers by underfilling the jars.
Reading Rates (See Problem 22 in Section 10.3.) Michael Sullivan, son of the author, decided to enroll in a reading course that allegedly increases reading speed and comprehension. Prior to enrolling in the course, Michael read 198 words per minute (wpm). The following data represent the words per minute read for 10 different passages after the course.
a. The goal of the research is to determine if the words read per minute has increased as a result of the reading course. Based on this research objective, state the null and alternative hypotheses.
Explain why using the smaller of n₁ – 1 or n₂ – 1 degrees of freedom to determine the critical t instead of Formula (2) is conservative.
Premature Birth and Education Does the length of term of pregnancy play a role in the level of education of the baby? Researchers in Norway followed over 1 million births between 1967 and 1988 and looked at the educational attainment of the children. The following data are based on the results of their research. Note that a full-term pregnancy is 38 weeks. Is gestational period independent of completing a high school diploma? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.
Does It Matter Where I Sit? Does the location of your seat in a classroom play a role in attendance or grade? To answer this question, professors randomly assigned 400 students * in a general education physics course to one of four groups. Source: Perkins, Katherine K. and Wieman, Carl E, “The Surprising Impact of Seat Location on Student Performance” The Physics Teacher, Vol. 43, Jan. 2005.
The 100 students in group 1 sat 0 to 4 meters from the front of the class, the 100 students in group 2 sat 4 to 6.5 meters from the front, the 100 students in group 3 sat 6.5 to 9 meters from the front, and the 100 students in group 4 sat 9 to 12 meters from the front.
a. For the first half of the semester, the attendance for the whole class averaged 83%. So, if there is no effect due to seat location, we would expect 83% of students in each group to attend. The data show the attendance history for each group. How many students in each group attended, on average? Is there a significant difference among the groups in attendance patterns? Use the alpha=0.05 level of significance.