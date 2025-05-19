In Problems 13–20, (a) state the null and alternative hypotheses in words, (b) state the null and alternative hypotheses symbolically, (c) explain what it would mean to make a Type I error, and (d) explain what it would mean to make a Type II error.

Fair Packaging and Labeling Federal law requires that a jar of peanut butter that is labeled as containing 32 ounces must contain at least 32 ounces. A consumer advocate feels that a certain peanut butter manufacturer is shorting customers by underfilling the jars.