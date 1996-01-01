In the context of hypothesis testing, which of the following gives the probability of making a Type I error?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of having a large sample size when constructing confidence intervals?
A
A large sample size results in a narrower confidence interval, providing a more precise estimate of the population parameter.
B
A large sample size guarantees that the sample mean is exactly equal to the population mean .
C
A large sample size increases the confidence level without changing the interval width.
D
A large sample size eliminates all sampling error.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a confidence interval estimates a population parameter (like a mean) by providing a range of plausible values based on sample data.
Recall that the width of a confidence interval depends on the standard error, which is calculated as \(\frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}}\), where \(\sigma\) is the population standard deviation and \(n\) is the sample size.
Recognize that as the sample size \(n\) increases, the denominator \(\sqrt{n}\) increases, causing the standard error to decrease.
Since the confidence interval width is proportional to the standard error, a smaller standard error results in a narrower confidence interval.
Conclude that a narrower confidence interval means a more precise estimate of the population parameter, which is the primary benefit of having a large sample size.
