Suppose you have a random sample of measurements with a sample mean of and a known population standard deviation of . You want to construct a confidence interval for the population mean. Which of the following is a correct analysis of this data set?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is the best definition of a point estimate?
A
A point estimate is the true value of a .
B
A point estimate is an interval of values that is likely to contain the with a certain level of confidence.
C
A point estimate is a single value calculated from sample data that serves as the best guess for an unknown .
D
A point estimate is a range of possible values for a .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a population parameter, which is a fixed value describing a characteristic of the entire population (e.g., population mean \( \mu \), population proportion \( p \)).
Step 2: Recognize that in practice, we often cannot measure the entire population, so we use sample data to estimate these unknown population parameters.
Step 3: Define a point estimate as a single numerical value calculated from the sample data that serves as the best guess or approximation of the unknown population parameter.
Step 4: Differentiate a point estimate from an interval estimate, where an interval estimate provides a range of values (called a confidence interval) that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified confidence level.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of a point estimate is a single value derived from sample data used to estimate an unknown population parameter, not the true population value itself or an interval.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of interpreting a graph related to confidence intervals, why might the shown not add up to ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of having a large sample size when constructing confidence intervals?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of the widget cost regression model, what does the -value associated with the statistic indicate?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given a time-series trend equation of , what is the forecasted value for period ?
2
views
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations