Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 25–28, use the data set to (a) find the sample mean. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Homework The weekly time spent (in hours) on homework for 18 randomly selected high school students
Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 25–28, use the data set to (a) find the sample mean. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Homework The weekly time spent (in hours) on homework for 18 randomly selected high school students
Sampling Distributions The following data represent the ages of the winners of the Academy Award for Best Actor for the years 2012–2017.
a. Compute the population mean, mu.
Putting It Together: Bike Sharing Bicycle sharing exists in a variety of cities around the country. Los Angeles has the Metro Bike Share system. Users pick up a bike from one station, go for a ride, and return the bike to any station. Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats and download the file 8_1_34. The data represent the duration (in minutes) of all rides in the fourth quarter (October through December) of 2018.
e. The column “Sample1” represents the duration (in minutes) of a simple random sample of 40 bike rides where the ride was a “Round Trip” (that is, return the bike to the same location it was rented from). What is the sample mean?
In Problems 7– 10, find the population mean or sample mean as indicated.
Sample: 83, 65, 91, 87, 84
Missing Exam Grade A professor has recorded exam grades for 20 students in his class, but one of the grades is no longer readable. If the mean score on the exam was 82 and the mean of the 19 readable scores is 84, what is the value of the unreadable score?
A researcher with the Department of Energy wants to determine the mean natural gas bill of households throughout the United States. He knows the mean natural gas bill of households for each state, so he adds together these 50 values and divides by 50 to arrive at his estimate. Is this a valid approach? Why or why not?
Grade-Point Average Marissa has just completed her second semester in college. She earned a B in her five-hour calculus course, an A in her three-hour social work course, an A in her four-hour biology course, and a C in her three-hour American literature course. Assuming that an A equals 4 points, a B equals 3 points, and a C equals 2 points, determine Marissa’s grade-point average for the semester.
Nut Mix Michael and Kevin return to the candy store, but this time they want to purchase nuts. They can’t decide among peanuts, cashews, or almonds. They again agree to create a mix. They bought 2.5 pounds of peanuts for $1.30 per pound, 4 pounds of cashews for $4.50 per pound, and 2 pounds of almonds for $3.75 per pound. Determine the price per pound of the mix.