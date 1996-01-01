In Problems 7– 10, find the population mean or sample mean as indicated.
Sample: 83, 65, 91, 87, 84
In Problems 7– 10, find the population mean or sample mean as indicated.
Sample: 83, 65, 91, 87, 84
Flight Time The following data represent the flight time (in minutes) of a random sample of seven flights from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Newark, New Jersey, on United Airlines. Compute the mean, median, and mode flight time.
282, 270, 260, 266, 257, 260, 267
Missing Exam Grade A professor has recorded exam grades for 20 students in his class, but one of the grades is no longer readable. If the mean score on the exam was 82 and the mean of the 19 readable scores is 84, what is the value of the unreadable score?
A researcher with the Department of Energy wants to determine the mean natural gas bill of households throughout the United States. He knows the mean natural gas bill of households for each state, so he adds together these 50 values and divides by 50 to arrive at his estimate. Is this a valid approach? Why or why not?
Nut Mix Michael and Kevin return to the candy store, but this time they want to purchase nuts. They can’t decide among peanuts, cashews, or almonds. They again agree to create a mix. They bought 2.5 pounds of peanuts for $1.30 per pound, 4 pounds of cashews for $4.50 per pound, and 2 pounds of almonds for $3.75 per pound. Determine the price per pound of the mix.
Weighted Mean Michael has just completed his first semester in college. He earned an A in his five-hour calculus course, a B in his four-hour chemistry course, an A in his three-hour speech course, and a C in his three-hour psychology course. Assuming an A equals 4 points, a B equals 3 points, and a C equals 2 points, determine Michael’s grade-point average if grades are weighted by class hours.
Yolanda wishes to develop a new type of meatloaf to sell at her restaurant. She decides to combine 2 pounds of ground sirloin (cost $2.70 per pound), 1 pound of ground turkey (cost $1.30 per pound), and 12\frac{1}{2}21 pound of ground pork (cost $1.80 per pound). What is the cost per pound of the meatloaf?
Suppose the following data represent the amount of time (in hours) a random sample of students enrolled in College Algebra spent working on a homework assignment: 3.2, 4.1, 1.2, 0.6, and 2.5. Below are three bootstrap samples. For each bootstrap sample, determine the bootstrap sample mean.
Bootstrap Sample 1: 1.2, 0.6, 3.2, 3.2, 1.2
Bootstrap Sample 2: 0.6, 4.1, 4.1, 0.6, 4.1
Bootstrap Sample 3: 4.1, 3.2, 3.2, 0.6, 1.2