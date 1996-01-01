Putting It Together: Bike Sharing Bicycle sharing exists in a variety of cities around the country. Los Angeles has the Metro Bike Share system. Users pick up a bike from one station, go for a ride, and return the bike to any station. Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats and download the file 8_1_34. The data represent the duration (in minutes) of all rides in the fourth quarter (October through December) of 2018.





e. The column “Sample1” represents the duration (in minutes) of a simple random sample of 40 bike rides where the ride was a “Round Trip” (that is, return the bike to the same location it was rented from). What is the sample mean?