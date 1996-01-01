Which statistic is the best unbiased estimator for μ?
a. s
b. xbar
c. the median
d. the mode
Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 25–28, use the data set to (a) find the sample mean. Assume the population is normally distributed.
SAT Scores The SAT scores of 12 randomly selected high school seniors
Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 25–28, use the data set to (a) find the sample mean. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Homework The weekly time spent (in hours) on homework for 18 randomly selected high school students
Sampling Distributions The following data represent the ages of the winners of the Academy Award for Best Actor for the years 2012–2017.
a. Compute the population mean, mu.
In Problems 7– 10, find the population mean or sample mean as indicated.
Sample: 83, 65, 91, 87, 84
Flight Time The following data represent the flight time (in minutes) of a random sample of seven flights from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Newark, New Jersey, on United Airlines. Compute the mean, median, and mode flight time.
282, 270, 260, 266, 257, 260, 267
Missing Exam Grade A professor has recorded exam grades for 20 students in his class, but one of the grades is no longer readable. If the mean score on the exam was 82 and the mean of the 19 readable scores is 84, what is the value of the unreadable score?
A researcher with the Department of Energy wants to determine the mean natural gas bill of households throughout the United States. He knows the mean natural gas bill of households for each state, so he adds together these 50 values and divides by 50 to arrive at his estimate. Is this a valid approach? Why or why not?