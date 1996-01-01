If a scatterplot shows no association between two variables, can reliable predictions be made about one variable based on the other? Choose the best answer.
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a scatterplot and its primary use in statistics?
A
A scatterplot is a diagram that shows the and of a dataset.
B
A scatterplot is a graph that displays pairs of numerical data as points on a coordinate plane, helping us visualize the relationship between two quantitative variables.
C
A scatterplot is a type of bar chart used to show the distribution of a single variable.
D
A scatterplot is a table that summarizes the frequencies of categorical variables, helping us compare proportions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a scatterplot represents. A scatterplot is a graphical tool used in statistics to display data points on a coordinate plane, where each point corresponds to a pair of numerical values from two variables.
Step 2: Recognize the purpose of a scatterplot. It helps visualize the relationship or association between two quantitative variables, such as whether they tend to increase together, decrease together, or show no clear pattern.
Step 3: Differentiate a scatterplot from other graphical representations. Unlike bar charts or frequency tables, which summarize data distributions or categorical frequencies, a scatterplot focuses on pairs of numerical data points.
Step 4: Recall that a scatterplot does not show summary statistics like mean or standard deviation directly; instead, it shows individual data points to help identify trends, clusters, or outliers.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a scatterplot is that it is a graph displaying pairs of numerical data as points on a coordinate plane, primarily used to visualize relationships between two quantitative variables.
