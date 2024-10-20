Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
4. Probability
Fundamental Counting Principle
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
How many options are there for license plates with any three letters (A-Z) followed by any 3 numbers (0-9)?
A
260
B
2340
C
11,232,000
D
17,576,000
Related Videos
Related Practice