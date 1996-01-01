In Problems 11–18, find the value of each permutation.
9P4
[NW] Arranging Songs Suppose Dan is going to create a Spotify playlist with 12 songs. In how many ways can the 12 songs be played without repetition?
Traveling Salesperson A salesperson must travel to eight cities to promote a new marketing campaign. How many different trips are possible if any route between cities is possible?
[NW] Selecting a Jury
The grade appeal process at a university requires that a jury be structured by selecting five individuals randomly from a pool of eight students and ten faculty.
b. What is the probability of selecting a jury of all faculty?
Selecting a Committee
Suppose that there are 55 Democrats and 45 Republicans in the U.S. Senate. A committee of seven senators is to be formed by selecting members of the Senate randomly.
c. What is the probability that the committee is composed of three Democrats and four Republicans?
List all permutations of five objects a, b, c, d, and e taken three at a time without replacement.
Text Twist
In the game Text Twist, six letters are given and the player must form words of different lengths using those letters. Suppose the letters in a particular game are ENHSIC.
a. How many different arrangements are possible using all 6 letters?