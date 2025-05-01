Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
7:41 minutes
Problem 10.1.10d
Textbook Question
Clusters Refer to the Minitab-generated scatterplot. The four points in the lower left corner are measurements from women, and the four points in the upper right corner are from men.
Find the value of the linear correlation coefficient using all eight points. What does that value suggest about the relationship between x and y?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The scatterplot shows two distinct clusters of points: one in the lower left corner (representing measurements from women) and one in the upper right corner (representing measurements from men). The task is to calculate the linear correlation coefficient (r) for all eight points and interpret its meaning.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the linear correlation coefficient (r): r = (Σ((x_i - x̄)(y_i - ȳ))) / sqrt(Σ(x_i - x̄)^2 * Σ(y_i - ȳ)^2). Here, x̄ and ȳ are the means of the x and y values, respectively, and x_i and y_i are the individual data points.
Step 3: Calculate the mean of the x-values (x̄) and the mean of the y-values (ȳ). To do this, sum all x-values and divide by the number of points (8), and repeat the process for the y-values.
Step 4: Compute the deviations from the mean for each x and y value (x_i - x̄ and y_i - ȳ). Then, calculate the product of these deviations for each point and sum them to find Σ((x_i - x̄)(y_i - ȳ)).
Step 5: Calculate the squared deviations for x and y (Σ(x_i - x̄)^2 and Σ(y_i - ȳ)^2). Use these values to compute the denominator of the formula. Finally, divide the numerator by the denominator to find the correlation coefficient (r). Interpret the result: if r is close to 0, it suggests no linear relationship; if r is close to 1 or -1, it suggests a strong positive or negative linear relationship, respectively.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
