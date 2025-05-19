Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
4:11 minutes
Problem 2.5.18a
Textbook Question
Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(a) find the five-number summary
2 7 1 3 1 2 8 9 9 2 5 4 7 3 7 5 4
2 3 5 9 5 6 3 9 3 4 9 8 8 2 3 9 5
